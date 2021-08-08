BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Gets 2.5 Lakhs For Fifth Position

Hello BBK viewers! Last day of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The grand finale of the second round of season 8 will be aired today at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. It is known that Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi were the top five contestants left in the glass house.

However, in the first episode of the BBK grand finale held last night, Prashanth Sambargi was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. And Vaishnavi was the second contestant to get an exit pass. Anyway, do you want to know how much cash prize money Prashanth Sambargi is getting for the fifth position?

Then check this out. As per the buzz, Colors Kannada is awarding Rs 2.5 lakhs for the fifth position. So Prashanth Sambargi will get a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakhs. Then how much will Vaishnavi be offered for the fourth position? Let us know Comment below.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Prashanth Sambargi tried his best to win the trophy, but luck did not favor him. Prashanth Sambargi is the only contestant after Aravind KP who did not give up any tasks. BBK viewers were impressed with his enthusiasm for the game. In the first innings, Prashanth gave his best, but the viewers hated him for his controversial fights. But in the second innings, he improved a lot. However, getting into the top fifth position is also not that easy. Congratulations to Prashanth Sambargi and his fans.