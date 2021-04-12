BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Directly Nominates Divya Uruduga For Seventh Week Elimination

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, a fee contestants got nominated for the seventh week Elimination. Earlier BBK viewers thought that Prashanth Sambargi will directly nominate Manju and target him but for a change he nominated Divya Uruduga. It is also being said Shamanth got nominated directly by Bigg Boss in the Super Sunday with Sudeep episode.

Here is the list of contestants who got nominated for the elimination process this week.

Shamanth ( BB direct )

Vishwanath

Chakravarthy Chandrachud

Rajeev

Manju

DivyaSuresh

AravindKP

DivyaUruduga ( direct nominee by Prashanth S)

As netizens expected Manju, Rajeev, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga and Divya Sambargi got nominated. Netizens are wondering how Raghu was being saved from nomination every week even though he hardly does anything in the house