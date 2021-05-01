BBK8: Prashanth Fans Urge Colors Kannada To Be Fair

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada has become the talk of the town. The show has enough spice to impress the viewers. Prashanth S, Vaishnavi, Aravind KP, and Divya U have managed to garner a huge fan following for the show with their gossips and fights. In the Bigg Boss house, it appears that Prashanth S is being targeted by other contestants for some reason or the other. Following this, Prashanth Sambargi has been gaining a lot of sympathy from the BBK viewers and his popularity has grown too.

Netizens allege that all the contestants in the house are deliberately targeting Prashanth S and say that Colors Kannada is supporting them. Prashanth S fans have trolled Colors Kannada, urging them to be fair and not encourage foul play. BBK viewers also feel that Prashanth Sambargi's hunger strike has exposed the apathy of other contestants in the glass house. All the hatred for Prashanth S displayed by the other housemates is becoming a plus point for him.

We are pretty that Prashanth S will continue his journey in the glass house for a long time and he will reach the top 5 as he will be saved by sympathy votes. Viewers are hoping that the channel treats all the contestants equally. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.