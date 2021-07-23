BBK8 This Popular Contestant Wins Ticket To Grand Finale: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on the Kannada small screen. Now, just three weeks to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale. So far, the makers haven't dropped any clue on who will make it to the top five.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Divya Uruduga who’s a popular contestant in the house, seems to have secured a place for herself in the grand finale week. Yes, what you read is right. It is being said that Divya Uruduga is already among the top 5 finalists.

It is known that Divya U has been chosen the captain of the Kannada Bigg Boss house again which is also an indication that she is doing all things right in the house. Now, if she's already booked a slot in the finals, then it would be interesting to watch whether Divya Uruduga will emerge as the winner or runner up of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Talking about tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss is going to announce Divya Uruduga as the new captain of the house. This is the second time Divya Uruduga will be entrusted with the captaincy task in the second innings.

All her peers must be jealous of her considering the way she is dominating them all in the tasks. It’s time for our dear readers to share their opinion on which position Divya Uruduga will bag in the grand finale week. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.