BBK8: Photos of Aravind KP And Divya Uruduga's Past Viral

Aravind KP and Divya U became the talk of the town after they stepped into the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 house. BBK viewers are in love with them. Their chemistry in the glass house has a different fan base and the audience loves to watch them together. You know by now that their chemistry has created magic on the small screen, leading to several fan pages named Arviya. Even Colors Kannada is giving them more screen space compared to other contestants.

Every contestant who enters the glass house comes with their baggage. They will have their own personal life and past. As we all know, in rare cases, contestants who enter the house fall in love with their housemates and get married after they step out of the show. There is a buzz going around that Aravind KP and Divya U will get married. Keeping all this aside, now earlier photos of Aravind KP and Divya U's ex have been leaked on the internet just days ahead of the final episode. These pictures which are being widely circulated on social media have gone viral. BBK viewers and fans of Arviya have slammed their cheap tricks and demanding that them to delete the photos.

For those who do not know, posting personal photos of others without their permission is a crime.

At the time of writing this story, it appears the complaints have worked and several photos and tweets have been deleted by the users.