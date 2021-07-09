BBK8: No One Can Stop Chakravarthy Chandrachud's Elimination This Weekend!

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Chakravarthy Chandrachud has become the talk of the town. Chakravarthy Chandrachud might be thinking, he would be in the top five finalists of this season.

But, Chakravarthy is failing to impress the audience. The first and foremost thing to become closer to the audience, any contestant should play a fair game.

Audience will never ever tolerate or encourages the contestants who talks bad behind their friends back. For the past few days, Chakravarthy Chandrachud has been doing the same in the house. He is bullying Prashanth a lot. who's focusing on his goal to achieve something through the show. Chakravarthy is spoiling it by defaming Prashanth on national television.

There are a few neutral audiences, who are supporting Prashanth, they have raised their voices on social media, requesting Sudeep to eliminate Chakravarthy this weekend.

Chakravarthy Chandrachud was supposed to get eliminated last week, but, Nidhi Subbaiah got evicted, as she bagged the least votes from her fans and viewers. Looking at Chakravarthy Chandrachud's behavior in the house, most of the general public won't vote for him. There's no way he can escape elimination until Colors Kannada saves him to fetch TRPs ratings with gossips and catfights in the house. There's a chance even for the host Sudeep to show him an exit door this weekend.