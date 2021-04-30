Bigg Boss Kannada host Kiccha Sudeep is going to enthrall the Kannada small screen audience this weekend. We all know that for the last two weekend episodes, he didn't host the show due to illness. The actor who seems to have recovered is all set to host BBK8 again. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanks for the prayers and wishes,, I'm better now n looking forward to attending BB this week. Many thanks to Dr.Venkatesh and Dr.Vinay for having taken so much care. Received many videos from temples where prayers were being offered for my health. I can only say "luv you all"."

His tweet has dropped a hint that he is going to host the upcoming weekend episode of Kannada Bigg Boss. Sudeep's absence was not only felt by the audiences but also by the contestants. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada, Sudeep missed the shoot due to his illness and did not appear on the weekend episode.

We all know that Sudeep often mentors and guides the contestants in the game. Now, the news is that Sudeep was disappointed with the attitude of the contestants in the house. So, in the coming weekend episode, Sudeep is likely to take a class for all the contestants in the BB house. The Bigg Boss Kannada host will lecture contestants while giving his assessment of performance over the last two weeks.

In the weekend episode, one of the contestants will step out of the house. The list of nominated contestants include Priyanka Thimmesh, Divya Suresh, Shamanth, Manju Pavagada, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashant Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandracud. Some of the netizens predict that none of the contestants will be evicted from the show this weekend. Let us not predict much but wait for the episode.