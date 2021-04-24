BBK8 Ninth Week Elimination Round Will Be Toughest: Find Out Why

The most popular Kannada TV reality show--Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 viewers are waiting for tonight's weekend episode. We already learned that Sudeep will not host this weekend's episodes too as he is yet to fully recover from his. Sudeep will miss the elimination round, this week as well.

For Kannada Bigg Boss ninth week eviction, Raghu, Divya S, Manju, Prashanth S, Rajeev, and Vaishnavi have been nominated. If the buzz is to be believed there is a high likelihood of Raghu Gowda getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, this week's elimination will be the toughest round as all the contestants who have got nominated for ninth-week eviction in BBK house are strong. Even Raghu has boosted his performance in the game as was seen in this week's tasks. If Raghu gets saved this week, he will rule the Bigg Boss house in the tenth week. Other than Raghu there are chances of Prashanth Sambargi getting evicted from Bigg Boss house.

Who will it be this weekend?