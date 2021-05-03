BBK8: Nidhi or Vaishnavi, Who Will be First Female Captain of Bigg Boss House

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is back to its TRP rating again from the last two days, we can say all the credit goes to Kanmani. Kanmani entertained the contestants and BBK viewers with her voice. And the way she hosted the weekend episodes impressed the viewers. Well talking about this week's captaincy task for the 11th week, the audience are predicting there is a possibility of the first female captain of the show.

Earlier netizens trolled all-female contestants in the house that they are not giving their best in any tasks. They say female contestants are always seen playing a safe game or gossiping about another contestant who is playing their own game. BBK fans are disappointed that no female contestant is serious about their game and giving up the tasks very soon. But it seems that BBK viewers' wishes may come true and they are desperately waiting for the captaincy task.