BBK8: Netizens Want This Contestant To Get Eliminated In First Week Of Second Innings

BBK8: Finally, the time has arrived to watch the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Just a couple of hours left for the show to go live. Colors Kannada has left no stone unturned to promote the show. So far, we have seen more than five promos of the new episode since last night.

The Show organisers have also released the nominations video of the first week.

The video went viral in no time. Contestants are giving stiff competition to each other to stay back in the house. A section of the audience is urging Colors Kannada to eliminate Priyanka Thimmesh from the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself. They aruge that other contestants are more deserving than her to stay in the house.

It's too early to talk about elimination as the show makers haven't confirmed whether she has been nominated for this week's eviction or not. Also, the show has only just begun and there is bound to be a lot of fireworks. Let's wait and watch to know who will get eliminated this weekend. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates