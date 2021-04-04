BBK8: Netizens Upset with Sudeep For Ignoring Mistakes of Prashanth, Divya

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 fans are again upset with host Sudeep. Netizens say that Sudeep did not speak about Prashanth Sambargi and Divya U's wrong moves. However, they admit that Sudeep roasting Manju and Divya U was the best part of the episode. They also say that Sudeep is back with a bang. Netizens are expecting Sudeep to get more candid in the coming days when it comes to the assessment of contestants inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

Netizens also slammed the Colors Kannada channel saying that the channel saved Prashanth Sambargi only for TRPs Earlier, netizens expected that Prashanth Sambargi to get eliminated from the house. But netizens were surprised when he was announced as the first saved contestant. They also say that channel needs Aravind KP and Divya U to ensure TRP ratings for the show.

After Prashanth Sambargi was saved from eviction Shankar Ashwath, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, and Aravind KP are in the danger zone.

Sudeep will announce the name of the evicted candidate in the weekend episode tonight Super Sunday with Sudeep. As per the buzz, Shankar Ashwath is likely to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house tonight.