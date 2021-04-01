BBK8: Netizens Troll Sudeep, Colors Kannada Over Sambargi-Divya Leaked Video

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Prashanth Sambargi is brutally being trolled by netizens these days because of his behavior with other contestants inside the glasshouse. In the latest episode, a video shows Prashanth Sambargi getting close to a housemate which goes viral. In the video, Prashanth Sambargi is seen holding Divya U for a long time even though Bigg Boss had warned all the housemates in general and Prashanth in Particular against getting physical with housemates. Netizens say that Aravind is being wrongly portrayed as the villain and that the Bigg Boss makers have hidden this video.

#BBK8 see how #PrashanthSambargi behaving holding her is different but doing these things not acceptable at all. What kind of activists he is? #colorskannada potraying aravind as villain by hiding this video @Gundkal @KicchaSudeep #bigbosskannada nidhi is just enjoying, 😣🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kje6ntvYlB — Yashas (@Yashas199727) April 1, 2021

When this was happening would like viewers to observe what #Rajeev and #LagManja were doing in today's episode.



Also compare #Rajeev 's reaction when #PrashanthSambargi hit #DivyaSuresh on the eye in yesterdays episode.



One will see what #Rajeev truly is. #BBK8 https://t.co/ijWAYghMht — Vishu (@bengaluruboy48) April 1, 2021

Netizens are also trolling Prashanth asking him what kind of Activist is he when he cannot defend himself and acting like a child. Earlier, Prashanth Sambargi was voted as the worst performer of the week.

BBK8 fans are frustrated with the BBK8 editing team for not telecasting the video in the episode being aired on TV.