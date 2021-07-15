BBK8: Netizens Asks Divya Urudga To Learn From This Contestant!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is getting more interesting as the show inches towards the finish line. It wouldn’t be wrong, if we said that the supposedly weak contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 like Shamanth, Divya Suresh are dominating the strong contestants Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada in the recent episodes. If you ask us, why there is a lot of focus on Divya Suresh and Shamanth by the channel, it's easy to see that they have been entertaining the viewers with their fair game.

Aravind and Divya Uruduga always stick together. Their blushing moments are flashed across the screen apart from their hard work in the task. On the other hand, viewers feel that Vaishnavi Gowda is not trying much as she knows she seems to be confident about reaching the grand finale without much effort.

Bigg Boss viewers have now asked Divya Uruduga to learn from Divya Suresh. Are you wondering, why? Well, in the recent episode, Divya Suresh gave right and left to Manju, she asked him not to snap like that. Bigg Boss viewers are super impressed with Divya Suresh’s bold talk.

They are now singing praises of DS and taking to social media space to urge Divya Uruduga to learn this quality from Divya Suresh. How to stand for your self-respect instead of nodding to everything or whatever Aravind says. If we go by the viewers' point, then Divya Uruduga should actually play her own game without getting involved in her relationship.

What do you think, guys? Are the viewers justified in asking Divya to do that? Let us know in the comments below.