BBK8: Netizens Slams Sudeep For Eliminating Rajeev From The House

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality show in Indian television. Many of them would be dreaming to participate in the house as it will give them chance to explore on the big screen. They will decide to play the game by staying inside of the house for three months without any connection with family. It really needs a big heart to participate in the game.

Though they get paid for staying in the house but they do miss their families every day which would be really tough for them. Some of the housemates will earn a decent fan following with their performance in the house. Are you thinking, who earn fan following this time, it is Rajeev Hanu of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

It is being said on social media that Sudeep and makers have been eliminating from the house. Rajeev fans are upset with his sudden eviction and they are trolling Sudeep, Bigg Boss makers badly on social media. Here are few tweets which we have managed for u.

Very very disappointed with eviction of RAJEEV had lot of exceptions from him one of the finale contender. #BBK8 — 🌞கனலி🌞 (@Vidyarajesh5) April 25, 2021

Rajeev is my biggest disappointment in the history of bbk when it comes to expectations. Seriously I had thought he would win this season comfortably. I dont know why. #BBK8 — Aravind K (@Aravind72447126) April 25, 2021

If Rajeev is evicted and is not sent to secret room .. It will put a rest to speculations that Sudeep Sanjeev influences the evictions #BBK8 — Sanjana Manturshettar (@SManturshettar6) April 25, 2021