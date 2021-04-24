BBK8: Netizens Slam Rajeev's Namak Haram Comment Against Prashanth Sambargi

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is doing well and grabbing the attention of the audience. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, it seems in captaincy task Rajeev and Prashanth Sambargi are all set to have a clash. Rajeev loses his temper and in a slip of tongue over Prashanth Sambargi and says 'Namak Haram'(ungrateful person) which shocks other contestants in the house. Rajeev has earned a good name outside the glass house with a Golden Pass task. So this kind of statement from him has come as a surprise to many inside and outside the house.

Netizens are trolling Rajeev saying he is overreacting. They say that him branding Prashanth Namak Haram has made hun lose a good friend inside the Bigg Boss house. However, BBK viewers do admit that say the mistake was two way and Prashanth is equally responsible for triggering such reaction. They say that Prashanth Sambargi's one good move in the task was easily overlooked because of nine other bad moves. And BBK fans are shocked by Rajeev's loose tongue against Prashanth S and they say that they did not expect that from Rajeev.

The contestant has not only lost his respect inside the house but also seems to have lost his fan following outside the house.