BBK8: Netizens Say Sudeep Failed To Keep His Promise With Bigg Boss Viewers

Kichcha Sudeep is ruling not only Sandalwood, but he's also one of the most popular faces on the Kannada small screen. If you are a die-hard fan of the actor or one of those regularly following the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, you certainly know what we are talking about.

Sudeep's hosting skills and the way he handles conflicts between contestants in the house is commendable. Many of the show lovers are Fidaa over his appearance in the weekend epsiode. Not to mention, people wait to watch him on the silver screen. Recently, Sudeep made everyone happy when he tweeted that he is looking forward to making a comeback on Bigg Boss this weekend episode.

Show lovers and fans were delighted to see him back on TV. But, last night, Colors Kannada informed fans saying that Sudeep won’t be hosting the show due to the lockdown situation in the state. They will run the show without Sudeep this week too.

For those who joined in late to the story, Sudeep has been skipping the show for the past two weeks as he was sick. Big Boss makers eliminated contestants from the show.

Show buffs who have learned about Sudeep’s absence this weekend as well are saying on social media that Sudeep failed to live up to his words and broke his promise as he had stated that he was looking forward to hosting the show. His fans are very disappointed and upset about Sudeep missing the show this week. It is being speculated that there will be no elimination this week as they seem to be planning double elimination next weekend.

Let’s wait and watch to see whether speculations of no elimination will come true.