BBK8: Netizens Say Aravind, Divya U PRs on Social Media Influencing Bigg Boss Votes

In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, contestants Aravind KP and Divya U are getting good TRP ratings for the show. Recently, netizens pointed out that Colors Kannada were focusing on just the track between Divya U and Aravind KP while ignoring the others. The other contestants in the house are also doing well, giving their best but they were sidelined in the edited episodes, Kannada Bigg Boss viewers allege. Earlier, when the show started Divya S and Manju were focused but after the Jodi task, Aravind and Divya U turned all the attention towards them.

Now, this couple is being trolled on social media saying that they have hired PRs before entering the house who have been tweeting in their favour from day one of the show and they are influencing the voting of BBK viewers and also shaping their opinions about the other contestants in the glass house.

