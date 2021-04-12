BBK8: Netizens Fume At Bigg Boss For Highlighting Lovers in Colors Kannada Latest Promo

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss has been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. Last night, wild card Vyjayanthi Adiga was evicted from the house as she felt uncomfortable staying locked up inside the house. As we predicted, Sudeep made a fake elimination with Shamanth Bro Gowda and they have gave him another chance to prove himself in the house.

The show (Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8) is moving towards its seventh week and contestants are leaving no stones unturned to hold the attention of the viewers by making the show interesting.

The nomination process will be back in the episode tonight and the show organisers have released the latest promo of the same. The show runners seem to be highlighting Arvind and Divya in the promo who play love birds inside the house as per a new task assigned by the show makers.

We all know that Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are being dubbed as the cutest couple and they enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Netizens can't seem to get enough of he duo's chemistry. It appears, the latest Bigg Boss promo has struck a chord with the audience who are dropping their hearts on social media pages. While a majority of viewers seem to be loving the latest promo, a section of the audience is slamming Bigg Boss for highlighting just the two of them and always focussing on the love track. Netizens have urged Colors Kannada to treat all the contestants equally.

Meanwhile, BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep directly put Shamanth Bro Gowda into the danger zone. Although Shamanth got lucky and save himself from getting eliminated from the show, thanks to Vyjayanthi Adiga who is said to have opted for self-eviction, Kannada Bigg Boss viewers foresee his exit very soon from the house.

