BBK8: Meet The Unsung Hero of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most popular reality TV show, especially in the Karnataka region. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is double special than previous seasons, as contestants got a second chance to prove themselves. They also know about their fan following outside of the house. As the show was got suspended due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

All the contestants were sent back to their home until the pandemic situation comes under control. They have resumed the second innings on June 23 and it also received a thumping response from all quarters.

Netizens went on to said that there’s no change in contestants' attitudes. All are the same, they are not even trying to be good in the second innings. But, they are praising Raghu, who’s playing fair game in the house. He seem to have changed a lot after the show got suspended. People are singing praises about him on social media.

Will he climb the ladder of the top five finalists for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 with the same behavior and attitude is yet to wait and watch. What do you guys think, will he be able to give stiff competition to other contestants. Let us know in the comments section below.