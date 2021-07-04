BBK8: Meet The Most Irritating Contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is gearing up for the elimination round. There are several names doing the rounds on social media. Chandrachud and Nidhi are frontrunners to get evicted from the house in Super Sunday with Sudeep. There are already rumours that Nidhi for evicted. Although viewers who got wind of it are happy with the development, they are unable to bear the fights in the house caused by Chakravarthi Chadrachud and demanding Colors Kannada to eliminate him too. If double elimination is on cards, we have no doubts that he will go too.

According to BBK viewers, Chandrachud is the most irritating contestant in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house. Chandrachud came to the Bigg Boss house via wild card entry in the first innings. It is known that from the day Chandrachud entered the house, he has always used inappropriate words for housemates in the house. Chandrachud is famous for losing his temper and creating a big scene in the house over small issues.

In the first innings, Chandrachud had an issue with Divya S and Manju Jodi. And now in the second innings, Chandrachud and Vaishnavi got into an argument over unsavoury comments against the jodis in the house. And after losing his cool over Manju and Divya Suresh's relationship in the previous weekend's episode, Chandharchud got into an argument with Priyanka T this weekend. Taking all this into consideration, BBK viewers say that because of Chandrachud, there is a lot of unnecessary animosity in the house. What do you think readers? Is Chandrachud the most irritating contestant in BBK house? Comment below.