BBK8: Meet Colors Kannada's Favorite Contestants In Bigg Boss House

Looks like Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 which is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep is receiving a lot of flak on social media, thanks to the preferential treatment towards select contestants. In a latest case, a strong contestant Rajeev was shown the door much to the disappointment of fans. Now, the show makers are being trolled for their unfair elimination of contestants.

Die-hard fans of Bigg Boss Contestants as well as BBK8 Viewers have been questioning Colors Kannada channel as well as host Kichcha Sudeep for eliminating good contestants from the house. They are mighty disappointed with Rajeev Hanu’s elimination.

Now, a section of the audience have started predicting Colors Kannada's favourite contestants going by the way contestants are being retained or eliminated from the house. Do you have any idea who are they? If you can't figure out, no sweat for we are here to tell you.

The buzz on social media suggests that Nidhi, Shubha and Vaishnavi are the favorite contestants of the show makers. BBK8 viewers have been urging the show makers not to show partiality towards any of the contestants. They have also advised them to ensure no injustice is being done to the contestants who are participating in the show with the dream of getting a chance to be seen on the big screen.

It now remains to be seen whether makers will change their elimination strategy or not. Show makers might have eliminated Rajeev as he got the least votes. The makers must have eliminated him because of valid reasons. However, we have to see if BB will bring back Rajeev to appease the viewers. Let's wait for an official confirmation from the maker's end on this. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Kannada updates.