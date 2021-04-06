BBK8: Manju Pavagada's Closeness To Other Contestants Makes Divya Suresh Insecure

Manju and Divya S are seen very comfortable with each other from day one in the glasshouse. Everyone has doubts about what's going on between them. Earlier in the weekend show with Sudeep, Divya S said that Manju has taken a different place in her life and she loves him.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Divya S expressed her feeling for Manju and said that she feels uncomfortable when Manju gives his attention to the other contestants in the house. She said he should give first priority to her as she gives him. Manju tried to explain to Divya S that how much he cares for her.

Keeping this aside, earlier Divya S was trolled on Twitter. Netizens were saying that she is the most selfish candidate in the Bigg Boss house and is using Manju for her selfishness. Going by yesterday's episode, they say that Divya S is very self-centred and that it is the reason she does not have any friends in the house.