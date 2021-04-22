BBK8: Manju Pavagada Popularity Growing on Social Media

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss has managed to garner a huge fan base. Bigg Boss contestants like Divya U, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and others have earned a considerable fan following on social media. It won't be wrong to say that Aravind and Divya U have earned huge popularity when compared to Manju and Divya S. Actually they seem to be getting a lot of footage too. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 TRP rating is said to be at an all time high and the show is ruling the TRP charts, thanks to this love track in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestant Manju Pavagada's popularity is growing by the day on social media platforms. From day one of the show, Aravind KP is the only contestant to have earned a huge fan following. Now, slowly Manju seems to be rising in popularity as he's getting a lot of love from the audience as Aravind. BBK viewers say that only Manju can entertain everyone in the glass house. But the only drawback of Manju is Divya S. If Manju plays his own game without Divya S, he will become a bigger player than Aravind KP on the show feel netizens. Also, a few even feel that Manju's growing popularity should be a cause for concern to other contestant especially the audience favourite, Aravind who seems to be the top contender to win the title this season. It now remains to be seen how the duo will beat each other in all the future tasks assigned.