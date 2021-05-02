BBK8: Manju Overtakes Aravind KP, Deets Inside

It’s been two months since Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada went on floors. Since then, the show has been in the news for several reasons. If you ask any die hard fan of Bigg Boss Kannada, who’s the most popular contestant in the house. Without a doubt, people would vote for Aravind KP who has won million of hearts through his performance and attitude towards others in the house.

He has a sea of fans who rooting for him. There are several fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram too. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Manju Pavagada seem has reportedly overtaken Aravind KP in terms of votes as the former has bagged more votes than him in the unofficial polls.

Manju seems to be leading in the voting trends this wee and thus he has surpassed Aravind KP, his Bigg Boss housemate

Talking about tonight’s episode, rumors are doing the rounds that there will be fake elimination this week. Prashanth, Chakravarthy or Priyanka, whoever gets eliminated is believed to be entering the secret room.

The show makers are said to have planned this to bring in a few changes in the house in the coming days. We don’t know whether the makers have really made the secret room plan, but the buzz about secret room is being discussed widely on social media.