BBK8: Manju, Divya Safe, Meet Contestants in Danger Zone

We are all set to witness second weekend of Bigg Boss Kannada second innings, as usually, Sudeep will be back to grill the contestants. He don’t miss out his another duty of eliminating contestant from the show. Every week, there will be a nomination process in the house. Show makers have skipped this week nomination process and they have nominated the contestants of last week even for this week too.

Show buffs are highly discussing on social media about this week's elimination. Some of them are guessing so and so contestants will get eliminated. On the other hand, Netizens are urging Sudeep to eliminate Nidhi Subbaiah from the house. Only Sudeep and COlors Kannada who they are going to will eliminate, but we have learnt from our trusted sources, who are in danger zone for this week eviction.

According to sources, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh are safe for this week. Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy and Prashanth are in danger zone in unofficial polls, as per the buzz. There’s a possibility for Priyanka to get eliminated this week, as she is not proving any content to the audience. She’s not using her second chance wisely and she also bagged the least votes from her fans and show buffs.

Priyanka might face ax this weekend. We have to wait and watch whether our prediction about Priyanka Thimmesh will come true or not.