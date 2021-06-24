BBK8: Look How Kichcha Fans Celebrated Sudeep's Return to Bigg Boss

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been a huge success on television. Kichcha Sudeep gained a special fan base as the Kannada Bigg Boss host. Sudeep hosts the show in his own style and his trademark lines are interesting too. It is worth mentioning here that several viewers watch the Bigg Boss show specifically for Sudeep.

It may be recalled that the TRP rating of BBK8's first innings saw a plunge for a few weeks when Kichcha Sudeep did not host the show. Hence, the final episode of BBK8 before being suspended was hosted by Sudeep via video call. Colors Kannada took the decision to woo back viewers to the show.

After a long wait, BBK8 viewers are ecstatic to see Kichcha Sudeep return to the BBK stage. In the first episode, there was a lot of excitement and curiosity surrounding BBK8's second innings. When BBK second innings aired on Colors Kannada, fans performed aarti for Sudeep. We can say that the audience's obsession with Kichcha Sudeep is unending. Colors Kannada, on the other hand, will undoubtedly dominate the TRP charts in the weekend episodes with Kichcha Sudeep.