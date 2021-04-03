BBK8: Lag Manju Will Backstab Aravind KP, Say Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers

Fans of Aravind KP and Lag Manja are on virtual war. They are not only trading barbs on social media but also trolling each other. a user stated that Lag Manja was plotting to topple Arvind by planning moves behind his back. Manju fans are saying that there will even be a day when Aravind KP might have to think of ditching Divya U. Aravind KP fans say that Aravind is running the whole show. However, some viewers feel that inside the glasshouse, they see bromance brewing between Aravind and Manju.

Some netizens are trolling Aravind and Prashanth S saying they have no bonding with each other. The two are fighting like cats and dogs and in between, they bring in Divya U too, they say.

Have a look at the tweets doing the rounds on social media.

I saw few tweets saying only #AravindKP looks at #LagManja as friend but Manja is planning behind arvind's back to topple him Man this is #BBK8 there will be a day where even #AravindKP might have to think of ditching everyone including #DivyaUruduga So stop unnecessary hate. — Vishu (@bengaluruboy48) April 3, 2021

It's only outside that fans of #AravindKP #LagManja #Rajeev are fighting like cats.

Inside #BBK8 I see mutual respect, BROMANCE between all three till now. But How far? Lets see. — Vishu (@bengaluruboy48) April 3, 2021

Tonight will be a special episode as it is the weekend. The host will be seen giving his assessment of BBK8 contestants in Varadha Kathe Kichchana Jothe. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is into its fifth week and another contestant from the nominated list will be evicted from the show tomorrow in Super Sunday with Sudeep.