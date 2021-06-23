BBK8: Kichcha Sudeep Welcomes Bigg Boss 8 Contestants to Second Innings

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings will premiere tonight at 6 pm. On Tuesday night, the business head of Colors Kannada which will air the popular Kannada TV reality show, Parameshwar Gundakal released a promo showing Kichcha Sudeep's return to the BBK stage. Tonight's episode will undoubtedly be full of fire with Kichcha Sudeep, who hasn't been seen in a long time. Beginning today, Colors Kannada will be looking at breaking all the TRP records.

For the first time, Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep is seen asking contestants whether they are going to play their single game or double game in the second innings. The contestants are all set to rock the BBK8 stage as they return with full zeal and enthusiasm to the glass house. According to netizens, the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will be more dramatic and interesting than the first innings. We all know that having spent months at home, all the contestants are returning to the house with a clear game plan and the best strategy to get ahead of each other. Let us wait and watch to see which contestants will entertain us this time.

