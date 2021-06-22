BBK8: Kichcha Sudeep Shoots For Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is returning to Bigg Boss Kannada sets. If you recall, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was suspended due to the lockdown announced by the governement across the state after COVID cases saw a huge spike. Now, the show organizers are resuming the show with the same contestants.

Before the show was suspended, Sudeep was forced to skip a few weekend episodes due to health issues. He was not even seen in the last episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 before contestants were sent home packing. However, he did appear via a video to reassure BBK contestants that all will be well soon and the show runners will make an effort to bring them back into the Bigg Boss house.

After a long time, Sudeep is making a comeback to the most watched Kannada TV reality show. The actor-cum-host shared the news about his return as host to the show via Twitter with his fans.

He shared his latest picture, and wrote on Twitter, which goes' BigBoss, resumes.

Stepping on to the stage in a bit.

The Contestants had a break,, been out,,,have known their positioning & popularity,,seen episodes,, known what each contestant has spoken about the other & now,,, "Re-entry" .

This is NEW,

This is FUN. 🥂

Here's the tweet posted by him: