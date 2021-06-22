BBK8: Kichcha Sudeep, Contestants Reach Bigg Boss House in Bidadi For Second Innings

Actor Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 version 2.0 is gearing up for a grand relaunch on June 23rd at 6 pm, this Wednesday. Looks like all the 12 contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 have completed their quarantine period. Colors Kannada has started shooting for the very first episode. The news has been officially confirmed by none other than the Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep himself via Twitter. Here's the tweet posted by him:

All the contestants are back to the Bigg Boss house to compete for the winner's trophy. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Whoever becomes the winner of version 2.0, he/she will be the luckiest person because the show is resuming after a small break. The contestants are now aware of their fan following and positions in the house, winning by competing with them is really a big deal. Can't wait to watch the second innings? So are we.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep and the contestants are said to have reached the Innovative Film City on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Mysore road in Bidadi where Bigg Boss sets have been ereacted. The shooting has just begun and we are as excited as you are to know how the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss will fare. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the interesting dope from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.