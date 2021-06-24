BBK8: Kichcha Sudeep Confirms Extension Of Kannada Bigg Boss Second Innings

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss seem to be ruling the TRP charts, as the show got resumed after two to three weeks of a gap. Sudeep is one of the main reason to get a solid TRPs rating for last night episode.

All the contestants are back to the glasshouse. Recently, there was a rumour that Bigg Boss is likely to get extended for two months. If you ask us, it is just mere speculation because Sudeep repeatedly mentioned in last night episode that only 28 days are left for the contestants to prove themselves.

Sudeep has clearly indicated that the show is likely to wind up by mid of July. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale is likely to take by next month. If you look at the contestants' list, there are 12 contestants in the house, how show makers are going to eliminate all these contestants just in four weeks is yet to be seen.

Probably, the show makers could be planning double or triple elimination. Let's wait and watch what's in store for us in the second innings.