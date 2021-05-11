BBK8: Kanmani Will Bring Curtains Down On Kannada Bigg Boss, But Here's The Twist

The most popular reality Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 which is hosted by actor Sudeep will end by tomorrow. We are hearing several reports that Colors Kannada seems to be planning to declare the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are the frontrunners to clinch the title of the show. If you go by the recent voting trend, there’s a possibility for Aravind KP to become the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Bigg Boss Ardent fans have waited for Sudeep’s arrival at the finale episode.

We have learnt from our sources that Sudeep is likely to skip even the final episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Sudeep will be talking to the contestants through Skype or Zoom, as he wants to give good farewell to them. Sudeep will surely talk to each and every contestant in the house.

The final episode of Bigg Boss Kannada, which airs on Wednesday, will have Sudeep talking to the contestants. After Sudeep’s talk, Kanmani will conclude the show and she might tell the contestants' current position outside of the house. Kanmani might tell to each contestant to collect his or her hidden rewards from the house. This is what we got from sources; however, we have to wait and watch how Colors Kannada have shaped the finale episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Also Read: How Much Loss Will Sudeep Suffer After Bigg Boss Cancellation

Also Read: Colors Kannada Planned Last Elimination In Final Episode?