BBK8: Jaggesh Wild Card Entry Into Kannada Bigg Boss House After Darshan Controversy?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin from tomorrow. At least 15 contestants drawn from all several industries are expected to be participating in BBK8. The most popular reality show in Kannada television will run for 100 days with contestants staying inside the house without contact with the outside world till their eviction.

Colors Kannada will telecast the grand launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 on February 28 at 6pm. Show enthusiasts are getting restless by the day trying to guess which contestant will actually make it to the show as there are several names of celebrities which are being discussed in the social media.

The latest we hear is that Kichha Sudeep and the contestants have already reached the site in Bidadi where a huge Bigg Boss house set has been erected with all the facilities. The show runners are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of the show's contestants including COVID test and constant fumigation of the house. We hear that BBK8 will be in a new format considering the corona fear and the makers too have set new rules for contestants, host as well as celebrity guests who will be visiting the house to promote their upcoming releases.

But what won't change in Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is the entertainment value of the show. We all know that Bigg Boss is one of the shows which garners huge TRPs because of its format. What makes the show click is the content of the show. The controversies in the house is what draws attention of the TV audience and keeps them glued to their TV sets.

So while the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 contestants are already finalised and will be revealed in the grand launch episode tomorrow, there is every chance for the entry of some big names entering the show in the wild care category.

Now, we all know that the latest gossip which created a lot of noise in social media was the war between senior Sandalwood actor Jaggesh and fans of Challenging Star Darshan. After much hue and cry, Darshan apologised to Jaggesh on behalf of his fans for their misbehaviour. He even said that he doesn't care about the comments made by the senior actor and he was just wanting to maintain cordial relationships with all. Jaggesh on hearing Darshan's apology also said he felt better now and that such unfortunate events do happen at times. However, the issue grabbed a lot of attention.

We wonder if Bigg Boss show makers might want to invite Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh to the house to increase the TRPs. We all know that Jaggesh, who started off as a comedian went on to become a lead actor himself. He still is well known in the industry and he's also one of the most active persons on social media in Sandalwood and shares a good rapport with everyone in the Kannada Film industry. For all you know there is a high chance of him joining the Kannada Bigg Boss house as a wild card entrant. Let's see what happens. This is only our guess.