BBK8: It's Time To Go, Indicates Bigg Boss House Wakeup Song

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is finally coming to an end after weeks of entertaining the small screen viewers. Contestants and BBK8 viewers shared a rapport in all these days since the pilot episode went on air.

Colors Kannada is now all set to suspend the show owing to pressure from the Karnataka Government over a spike in the number of COVID cases across the state.

The channel had taken all precautions to ensure the safety of contestants by making Isolation and COVID tests mandatory for all of them entering the house. They had even introduced tasks in such a way that there is minimum distance between contestants.

Kannada Bigg Boss contestants were hale and healthy and also happy during their stint in the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

However, much to their disappointment, Colors Kannada has decided to stop the show midway. Bigg Boss viewers too are equally disappointed and sharing their anguish on social media.

Meanwhile, its final day and Colors Kannada has aired the promo in which they play a wake up song to all the contestants. And the song itself is an emotional one taken from one of late Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan movie. "Ee Bhoomi bannada Buguri, aa shivane chaati kano'. The song loosely translated means that when the god wills, the game has to stop and people have to leave indicating to Contestants that it's time to go. Have a look at this promo shared by Colors Kannada.