BBK8: How Kanmani Won Viewers' Hearts With Just A Cameo on Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, which had gained a lot of popularity, has been suspended due to an increase in COVID cases in the state. Even Kichcha Sudeep did not host the show due to his illness. For two weeks, there was no elimination round, as the government imposed lockdown across Karnataka. The show's TRP rating had plunged and a few viewers even asked Colors Kannada to end the show or get on board a new host for the weekend episodes.

BBK viewers said that running a TV reality show without any guidance for the contestants was a waste of time. Taking all viewers' to requests into consideration, BBK makers had roped in a voice host, Kanmani.

Kanmani, who hosted the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 in the absence of Kichcha Sudeep, has garnered a lot of love and attention from the audience through her voice in just a cameo. And we learnt that the TRP ratings of BBK again climbed up because of Kanmani's hosting skills. Viewers also enjoyed her sense of humor and the way she handled contestants. She has got a lot of appreciation for her style of hosting the show in place of Sudeep. Some of the viewers have predicted that Kanmani is the voice of RJ Shraddha but it is not confirmed. However, Kanmani has become the talk of the town on social media.

She has managed to gain the attention of Bigg Boss Kannada viewers within her short stint in the show.