BBK8 Host Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants Shoot For Grand Opening Episode At Bidadi

The Grand Premiere Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 will take place tomorrow at 6pm on Colors Kannada. Kichcha Sudeep has finished all his film commitments to spare time for the most watched Kannada TV reality show. We already told you that there are some 17 contestants who have been shortlisted for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. While the names of celebrities who would be entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house are yet to be revealed by Colors Kannada, business head Parameshwar Gundakal did say that the participants have been under house arrest as part of quarantine measures. BBK8 contestants even went underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test to ensure they had not contracted the coronavirus infection.

Now, with just a day left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada to go on air, the latest buzz is that contestants who have cleared the COVID test have been allowed to enter the house. A source in the know tells us that Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep along with contestants who would be entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house in Season 2 after clearing COVID screening have already reached the Bigg Boss sets in Bidadi film city for the shooting of the Grand premiere episode.

Even though we will know the names of celebrities only tomorrow in the pilot episode, as per official updates, this season (BBK8) will have known names from the field of sports, politics, music, comedy, movies and even social media. This statement has piqued the curiosity of Kannada Bigg Boss viewers further making them wonder who all will enter the house.

For now, all we know is that Colors Kannada unit has started shooting for the pilot episode of Bigg Boss Season 8 with Kichcha Sudeep and contestants. We are sure tomorrow's episode will get record TRPs considering the channel's promotions before the launch of Bigg Boss Season 8.

Several names from the Kannada small screen like Geetha Bhatt (Brahmagantu), Saregamapa Hanumantha, Excuse Me actor Sunil Raoh and Tik Tok star Sonu Gowda are rumoured to be taking part in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Who among these are actually entering the Bigg Boss house will be known only tomorrow.