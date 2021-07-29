BBK8: Here's Why Vaishnavi Gowda Might Get Eliminated In Final Week

It's been a month since Bigg Boss Kannada second innings went on air. The second innings also garnered positive response from all quarters. Thanks to the popular contestants Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Divya Uruduga, BBK8 second innings got better reception than the first innings.

Only a few contestants are playing well. Some of them are playing a safe game so as to not get evicted from the house. The show was suspended due to the second wave of Coronavirus. All of them got to know about their fan following outside the house. Some contestants are even said to have hired social media teams to vote for them. There are also a few genuine contestants who are giving their best in every task to survive evictions and be eligible for the final round.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that popular Bigg Boss popular contestant Vaishnavi Gowda, who's also one of the strong contenders for the top 5, is likely to get eliminated just before grand finale. We have no doubts that Vaishnavi Gowda will get enough votes to beat the other contestants and survive elimination. However, buzz has it that the show makers are likely eliminate Vaishnavi Gowda as she is not performing well in the tasks. If you regularly follow BBK8, then you would agree with us when we say that Vaishnavi's consistency in the first innings is not seen in the second innings.

The show makers may want to give a chance to other contestants like Prashanth or Shamanth who are at least putting efforts to impress the audience. It remains to be seen whether Vaishnavi Gowda will really get eliminated or manage to up her game in the last few episodes before Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Finals.