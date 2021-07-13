BBK8: Health Updates On Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga

Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the most popular and strong contestants of Season 8. They are giving stiff competition to their peers in the house. Talking about Divya Uruduga, she is performing tasks very well in the second innings.

She is aware of her fan following and in no mood to let down her fans or fail their expectations on her. Unfortunately, Divya Uruduga's hand was injured in last night's task. According to sources, Divya Uruduga’s little finger of right hand was stitched up following the injury. On the other hand, Aravind KP is also said to have pain in his left knee.

Arivya fans are unable to digest the news as both their favorite players are down with health issues. Araivya fans are praying for their recovery, hoping all should go well for them.

Both Aravind and Divya have come a long way after overcoming many hurdles. The two are very close to achieving their goal of winning the show. We have to wait and watch whether Aravind or Divya Uruduga will continue the show with the health issues or take a break. We hope, the cute pair doesn’t walk out in midst of the show, as they have come a long way.

