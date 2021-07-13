BBK8: Has Colors Kannada Set A Time For Chakravarthy's Elimination?

Bigg Boss Kannada makers could be in a happy space as the second innings of the show is receiving a good response from viewers. So far, there are ten contestants are locked up in the house.

The makers were eliminated Nidhi Subbaiah and Raghu Gowda in the last two weeks of eviction. If you look at the social media, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers shared their opinion after Nidhi and Raghu’s elimination that they are most deserving contestants than Chakravarthy.

Bigg Boss viewers were expected last week that Chakravarthy could get eliminated as he was bullying Prashanth Sambargi. The show makers were saved him and the answers are best known to them. Chakravarthy has been nominated even for this week elimination.

If you are thinking that he might face eviction this weekend, then, you are wrong, buzz on social media suggests that Chakravarthy has the most chances to get eliminate in pre final episode, which is right before the grand finale episode.

It is being said that the show makers have set a time for Chakravarthy’s elimination, though, he gets the least votes, he will be saved by makers. If Chakravarthy gets eliminated then there will be no one to create a rift among the housemates in the house, as per buzz. It is left to see how long Chakravarthy will survive in the house. Watch this space for more updates.