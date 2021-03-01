BBK8 Grand Opening: Kichcha Sudeep Introduces Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants: Check Names

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada went on air on Sunday. Actor Nagarjuna returns as the host of the show. After a week of speculations, a total of 17 contestants have entered to Bigg Boss house.

Sudeep welcomed Dhanushree, Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, Vaishnavi Gowda, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chanappa as the contestants.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh is likely to make a wild entry into the house in next week. If this news becomes true, Jaggesh fans will be over the moon as they can see him every day on small screens. Before jumping to a conclusion, Let's wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.