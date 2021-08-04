BBK8 Grand Finale: What if There's A Tie Between Aravind and Manju?

Colors Kannada's Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows by small screen viewers and fans. Kichcha Sudeep is one of the main reasons for the show becoming popular among the public. There are four more days for the grand finale round that will be aired on August 8th. It is worth saying that Colors Kannada created history by resuming a suspended show amid government restrictions and two, it is has also become the most talked about show on social media. The season became extremely popular because of Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga.

We all know that Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are in the race to lift the season 8 Bigg Boss Kannada trophy. Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada have an equal fan base, while fans are working hard to make their contestants lift the trophy. In the last two weeks, Manju P and Aravind have been getting equal scores in the voting lines. Netizens are excepting that there may be a tie between Aravind KP and Manju P. If there is a tie, Colors Kannada might split the prize money between them. And Divya Uruduga might be the runner-up of the show. BBK viewers are crossing their fingers that their favorite contestant will bag the trophy.