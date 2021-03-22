BBK8: Geetha Bhat Eliminated, Brahmagantu Actress Bigg Boss Contract Period Only For 3 Weeks?

BBK8 update: Geetha Bhat was eliminated from the famed Bigg Boss show on Sunday. Kannada Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep showed the exit door to one of the star contestants of this season.

For the unversed, Geetha Bhat is a hugely popular name on the Kannada small screen. She's a familiar face to TV viewers and became a household name in the Kannada television industry following her stint in the famous Kannada TV serial Brahmagantu.

It is a known fact that Geetha Bhat's probable entry into the Kannada Bigg Boss house had created quite a buzz before the launch of the show. Even though the actres neither confirmed or denied the news, rumour had it that the actress was busy shooting back to back episodes of her famous Kannada TV serial Brahmagantu. In fact, we were told that the TV actress had shot multiple episodes of the show since she was to stay away from the sets for as long as her stint inside the glass house.

Now, with Kichcha Sudeep eliminating Geetha Bhat citing a lower vote number, netizens feel that Geetha Bhat's exit was pre-decided and that she had made a deal just for three weeks. That is why probably she urged the Bigg Boss show makers to send her back home as soon as possible.

Now, with her exit from the Kannada Bigg Boss house in season 8, Geetha Bhat is all set to start shooting for her most watched TV serial Brahmagantu. By the way, do you know who will win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8? Let us know your guess in the comments section below.