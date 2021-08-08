BBK8 Finals: Netizens Troll Sudeep For Insulting Arivya

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The current edition has become extra special to the BBK viewers as they got a chance to see Aravind and Divya Uruduga, who seem to be a rare gem for their legion of fans.

BBK8 viewers appear to be furious at Sudeep and Colors Kannada for targeting their favourite Jodi Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga in the grand finale episode.

They allege that the host is said to be defaming their image in the finale episode after celebrating their bond for TRPs all these days. Aravind fans are unable to watch the show as their idols are said to be getting insulted on the national television. They are trolling Sudeep and Colors Kannada badly on social media.

Also Read: Sorry Folks! Aravind Or Divya Uruduga Can’t Be Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Here's Why

Also Read: Colors Kannada's Masterplan to Ditch Aravind-Divya for Top 2

Twitter is filled with trolls for Colors Kannada and Kichcha Sudeep.

#BBK8 Gundanna

taking revenge in his own style 😂 Well done BiggBoss 🙏 Season Finale 😂😜🤣 — U & Me R Unknownu (@umeunknownu) August 7, 2021

The way they tourtured us with serial promotion #Kannadathi, #Kamyakumari, #Lakshana, #EdeThumbiHaduvenu

90% of viewers will stop watching any of these shows

Once okay twice okaymax thrice what nonsense everytime they show adv 3-4times each of them #BBK8 — Varsha / ವರ್ಷ (@Vnl44501375) August 7, 2021

Even in the finale the KP, DU roasting is not over ? @ColorsKannada You dont have any other concept ? Sudeep also looks bored to ask #BBK8 — Bharat Satya (@bharatsatya) August 7, 2021