BBK8 Finals: Aravind KP in Second Position, Who's First?

Aravind KP, the name is synonymous with the hugely successful TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss. He has been making waves on social media and has garnered a massive fan following ever since his stint on the show began. We won't be lying if we said that he also brought huge TRPs for the show. May we also remind our readers that Aravind KP was already an achiever even before he entered the Bigg Boss house. And first time in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada, a contestant (Aravind KP) became the captain of the house not once or twice but three times. Isn't that an achievement in itself? His game strategy has also been unique. One thing you must give to him for being himself throughout the show. Aravind has always shown his true emotions from the day of the show and never made an attempt to hide his true feelings—be it love or anger. So when a contestant has so many laurels to his credit, then it is only natural that BBK viewers are counting on Aravind KP to bag the trophy. But now, it appears Manju Pavagada is giving him a tough fight and occupied the first place.

As per the buzz, Manju Pavagada has won the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 trophy and Aravind KP is the runner-up of the show. It is no news that fans of both BBK contestants Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada have been super active on social media platforms. They have been working round the clock to keep their names trending 24/7. Though Aravind KP has a powerful fan following, it appears he failed to win in the competition against Manju Pavagada. Besides, interestingly enough, top Sandalwood stars and also contestants who were evicted from the show have urged BBK viewers to vote for Manju P.

We know that everyone will make their own prediction of who will be the winner and runner-up of season 8. All we can do is wait for Kichcha Sudeep's official announcement in tomorrow's grand finale episode.

Are you curious to know who will win this season of Bigg Boss Kannada? So are we. Let's wait for to hear from the horse's mouth as to who among the BBK finalists has won Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.