BBK8 Final Battle Between Aravind KP And Manju Pavagada, Deets Inside

Colors Kannada's Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows by the small screen viewers and fans. Kichcha Sudeep is one of the main reasons for the show to get popular among the public. The show makers were able to complete seven seasons successfully because of Kichcha's charm and style of hosting the show.

Now, I am sure you would agree with us on the fact that Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is special in more reasons than one. First, the channel created history by resuming a suspending show amid government restrictions and two, it is has also become the most talked about show on social media. The season became extremely popular because of Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga.

Sudeep has informed the BBK viewers that Bigg Boss Kannada will be wrapped up by end of July. Show buffs are eagerly waiting to see who will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Obviously, Aravind KP's name is top on the list. Netizens predict that the final battle for the winner’s trophy could be between Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada, as they are popular contestants and giving tough competition to each other.

And if the show progresses in the direction it is right now, there is a great chance of Manju Pavagada ending up as a runner up if not the winner.

We know It’s too early to talk about the winner and runner up of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. However, going by the audience pulse we think it will be these two contestants at the top in the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Let’s wait to see who will emerge as the winner of this season.

Do you have any names on your mind? Let us know in the comments section below.