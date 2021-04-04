BBK8: This Female Contestant Hugely Popular With Kannada Bigg Boss Fans

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant Vaishnavi is gaining huge popularity from the audience. Netizens say that she is the fantastic contestant of BBK8 and also a strong independent contestant compared with other contestants in the glasshouse.

Netizens troll that till now there is only one female contestant who won Bigg Boss trophy and expecting this time Vaishnavi will win the trophy. Adding they say Vaishnavi has only one drawback that she always roams around Divya U and Divya S. On the other hand, Divya U and Vaishnavi fans are having a war on Twitter. Divya U fans say that Vaishnavi is playing a safe game with another contestant. And say that Vaishnavi did not perform well in this week's task where Divya U gave her best but did not get any appreciation.

#Vaishnavi 's strong performance last week and she might even win "Kicchana Chappale" ,( unless #LagManja gets it for his all round performance ) is exceptional.

But can you show one atleast one instance where she has STOOD out strong during fights and decision making. #BBK8 https://t.co/mFgWGy0Cxb — Vishu (@bengaluruboy48) April 4, 2021

#BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8



Superb superb words #Vaishnavi

This is what I want from you



Mentally you have already proven how balanced you are

Physically I always knew who had caliber

This week you proved that too



Mentally and physically you are strong

Superb combination — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) April 3, 2021

BBK8 fans loved the way Vaishnavi handled Raghu's disappointment and also she got a huge following by her individuality in the house.