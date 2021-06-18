BBK8 Fans Waiting For Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP's Episode Inside BB House

Fans of Bigg Boss are very happy as the makers of the show are likely to start the show from June 28th. However, an official information regarding this is awaited. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 suspended following lockdown restrictions in Karnataka. The show will have same contestants who were inside the Bigg Boss house when the show got suspended.

Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagad, Aravind KP, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, and Divya Uruduga will be stepping into the BB house. Before entering the house, these contestants will undergone quarantine. According to the reports, this week, the contestants will be quarantined. Kichcha Sudeepa will return to the show as the host.

Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP's episode, one of the most favourite jodis of Bigg Boss Season 8. Both of them earned an immense fan following and they have entertained a lot during their stint in BB house.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 started in February and suspended due to strict lockdown in Karnataka. The show started with 12 contestants - Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh.