BBK8 Fans Demand Colors Kannada To Get Guest Host For Elimination Weekend

The viewers of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 are urging BBK8 show makers Colors Kannada to bring in a special host for this weekend episode after actor turned BB host Kichcha Sudeep expressed his inability to be a part of the Elimination episodes this weekend as well due to his ill health.

Last week, there were many rumours over a possible guest host entering the house. Either KGF actor Yash or Sandalwood star Upendra was to be entering the Bigg Boss show instead of Sudeep. However, it didn't happen.

After Kichcha Sudeep confirmed that he will not host this weekend's episode also, Bigg Boss viewers are mighty disappointed and say that it's going to be one more round of boring weekend tasks.

If Colors Kannada and BBK makers fail to bring in a guest host this weekend, the show's TRP rating might take a hit. BBK viewers for sure won't watch the weekend episodes this time without a guest host. Netizens are already trolling show runners saying that BBK8 is the most boring season of Bigg Boss Kannada and say there is no entertainment at all. They are expecting some twists in the show so they can stay glued to the show.

Earlier, Kichcha Sudeep on his Twitter confirmed that he needs to rest a bit more and apologised for not being able to be a part of the weekend episode.