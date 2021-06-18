BBK8: Fans of Arviya and Vaishnavi Virtual War Over Fake Accounts

Colors Kannada's much talked about reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is gearing with its second innings. The show may air by the end of June or in the first week of July. BBK8 fans are back on social media with full zeal and are tweeting about their favorite contestants on the show.

Earlier in BBK8's first innings, contestants had impressed the viewers with their game. Among the female contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house, Divya U and Vaishnavi have gained huge popularity on social media. They became topics of discussion among their fans for some reason or the other ever since the show started. However, inside the BBK house, Divya U and Vaishnavi have a good equation between them.

But Divya U and Vaishnavi fans are having a virtual war. Divya U supporters claim that Vaishnavi supporters are creating fake accounts and spreading negative information about Divya U and Aravind KP. Whereas Vaishnavi fans have been arguing and counter rating saying that they have not created any fake accounts and say that Vaishnavi has not hired any PRs like Divya U and Aravind KP. Yet, the fan war rages on.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.