BBK8: Fans of Aravind and Divya Trend We Miss You Arviya

The hugely popular Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant Divya Uruduga has gained a massive fan following outside the house. She is enjoying her BBK fame after stepping out of the glasshouse. Divya U has been in focus since the 'Jodi task' with her BBK housemate, Aravind KP. She has been one of the most talked-about contestants on social media ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house.

As Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 winded up in between, Araviya fans say they have missed watching Divya U as captain of the house and Aravind vs Divya in an individual task. On Twitter #WeMissYouArviya is trending a lot. According to some sources, there are 25 thousand tweets in 3 hours on "#WeMissYouArviya." Earlier Divya U and Aravind KP went live on Instagram for the first time after stepping out of the BBK house.